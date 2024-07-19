Global IT Outage Is Hitting Doctor Appointments Across the UK

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Nurses in the accident and emergency dept of Selly Oak Hospital work during a busy shift on March 16, 2010 in Birmingham, England. As the UK gears up for one of the most hotly contested general elections in recent history it is expected that that the economy, immigration, industry, the NHS and education are likely to form the basis of many of the debates. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Doctors’ visits across the UK are being affected by a global computer outage, leading to concern that the situation will put patients at risk and add further strain to an already struggling National Health Service.

General practitioner practices are having trouble accessing scans, blood tests and patient histories after the global IT problems hit a software system called EMIS, which is used for booking patient appointments and checking medical records.

In response, the NHS is resorting to low-tech measures to keep the health-care system running.

“The NHS has long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP,” an NHS spokesperson said. EMIS Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Farah Jameel, a GP in London, said that while some practices seem to have been able to use a workaround to access the EMIS system, her practice wasn’t able to do that. “I still can’t access blood tests, I can’t access imaging, I can’t access their past records so I can’t really make a comprehensive plan at the moment,” said Jameel in an interview. That’s of particular concern for patients with a complex medical history. “It’s quite unsafe,” said Jameel. The GP fears that the backlog will accumulate, adding that the longer the system was affected “the more impact to patient care.”

The situation in GP practices comes after a widely used cybersecurity program crashed and Microsoft Corp. separately reported problems with its cloud services. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. warned customers on Friday that its Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring product was causing Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash.

Multiple GP practices or the larger groups that manage them, have posted on X about the issue. One group gtd healthcare, said that the issue is affecting their ability to book appointments and consult with patients. NHS Greater Manchester also confirmed the outage, telling patients on X to call 111 or phone 999 if they have a life-threatening medical emergency.

