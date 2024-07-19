Global IT Outage to Hit New York Morning Commutes

Commuters at the 72nd Street subway station in New York, US, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The MTA plans to defer $16.5 billion worth of capital upgrades to modernize New York City's aging transit system, including extending the Second Avenue subway to Harlem, after Governor Kathy Hochul paused a congestion pricing plan that would have funded such projects.

(Bloomberg) -- The technology outage causing widespread disruption for airlines, banks and exchanges globally is set to hit US morning commutes on Friday, with the New York subway saying arrival information is unavailable for most of its lines in a post on X.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s train and bus services are unaffected, although some customer information systems are temporarily offline, it said on its website.

Washington D.C.’s transit agency said services are running as scheduled after earlier warning customers to anticipate delays with trains and buses.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. warned customers on Friday that its Falcon Sensor threat-monitoring product was causing Microsoft Corp.’s Windows operating system to crash. The issue has been “identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz said in a post on X.

It’s not a security incident or cyberattack, he said.

