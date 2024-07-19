Lockheed Resumes F-35 Jet Deliveries Despite Software Delays

South Korean Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., perform maneuvers during the media day of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon took its first delivery of an F-35 fighter jet after deciding not to wait any longer for delayed hardware and software upgrades, allowing payments to resume to Lockheed Martin Corp.

The delivery of one jet Friday was the first since a stop last year, Mark Woodbury, a spokesman for the Defense Contract Management Agency, said in a statement.

The move comes after officials decided that the Defense Department couldn’t wait any longer for the full TR-3 upgrade to complete testing given that jets were left parked at a Lockheed facility in Texas — where they might suffer weather damage — and pilots weren’t able to train on the aircraft.

Instead, the Pentagon has decided to retrofit the jets later when the new upgrade is fully tested.

The Pentagon was withholding about $7 million in final payments for each undelivered aircraft, according to estimates by Jefferies aerospace analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu. Lockheed projects delivering between 75 and 100 aircraft by Dec. 31, meaning the change could bring $700 million to the company in that time, Kahyaoglu said.

