Israel’s Tel Aviv Hit in Deadly Drone Strike Claimed by Houthis

(Bloomberg) -- One man was killed in the heart of Tel Aviv by an explosion from a suspected drone on Friday morning, with Yemen’s Houthi militants claiming responsibility.

The Iran-backed group said it attacked Israel’s commercial capital with a new type of drone difficult for radar to detect and vowed to target the city and other parts of the country again.

If confirmed, it would mark the first deadly attack on Israel by the Houthis, who have also been assaulting ships much closer to home in recent months.

The explosion happened close to Tel Aviv’s sea front and the US embassy branch, according to Israeli emergency services. The Israeli military said no sirens were activated.

“An initial inquiry indicates that the explosion in Tel Aviv was caused by the falling of an aerial target,” the Israeli military said. “The incident is under thorough review.”

The Houthis started targeting Israel with drones and missiles shortly after the country went to war against Hamas in Gaza in October. But, at least until now, none of their attacks are thought to have caused significant damage in Israel, with most being intercepted or failing to reach the country, which lies around 1,900 kilometers (1,180 miles) from Yemen.

The group has caused havoc in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, attacking commercial and military ships and forcing most Western-linked vessels to avoid the area. They’ve stepped up those naval assaults in the past six weeks.

The Houthis say they’re acting in solidarity with Palestinians and will continue their attacks until there’s a cease-fire in Gaza.

