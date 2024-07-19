Taiwan Dollar Slips to Weakest Since 2016 Amid Foreign Outflows

(Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar fell to its weakest in more than eight years as a selloff in semiconductor shares intensified outflows from local equities.

The currency dropped about 0.4% to 32.74 per dollar on Friday, the weakest since 2016. Global funds sold a net $1.79 billion of Taiwan equities on Thursday, according to exchange data, the most since April and the fifth straight day of outflows.

The local dollar was impacted by broad strength in the greenback and foreign remittances, while exporters have been more on the sidelines, said two traders, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest maker of advanced chips, have declined over the last few sessions despite solid results after the Biden administration floated tougher trade restrictions on China. Former president Donald Trump’s comments on Taiwan taking away all of the chip business from the US and his questioning whether the US has a duty to defend Taiwan have added to investor concern.

“Rising tech stock volatility has triggered strong foreign equity outflows,” said Ju Wang, head of greater China FX and rates strategy at BNP Paribas SA. “It is a typical risk off reaction. If the weak trend continues, we will see if authorities come out to smooth the trend.”

Taiwan’s dollar is the biggest laggard among Asian currencies this month, down about 1%, and has slumped more than 6% this year.

