Bangladesh Orders ‘Shoot-on-Sight’ Ahead of Job Quota Ruling

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s top court is set to rule on a controversial affirmative-action policy Sunday that led to deadly protests and affected services in parts of the economy.

At least 133 people were killed in nationwide clashes since July 13, according to an Agence France-Presse count of victims reported by police and hospitals. Protests escalated in the past week after a court decided last month to reinstate the government’s job quota policy.

The administration has deployed the army, imposed curfew and “shoot-on-sight” orders to the police to quell the violence, according to Associated Press. A curfew will continue until the situation returns to normal, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters Saturday night.

The internet has been shut down nationwide since Thursday, restricting mobile data services and affecting ATMs among others. The government declared public holidays on Sunday and Monday, effectively closing government and private offices.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina shelved her overseas travel plans that were to start Sunday.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh is meeting Sunday to issue a verdict on a petition to overturn an earlier court order that seeks to set aside 30% of government job openings for family members of veterans from the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. Critics say the policy has been abused.

The anger stems also from persistently high youth unemployment that stands at about 40%, according to the latest census.

The protests pose one of the toughest challenges to Hasina, who extended her grip on power for a fourth straight term in elections earlier this year. They come at a critical time for the economy, with Bangladesh seeking funds from creditors and the International Monetary Fund to bolster dwindling foreign-exchange reserves.

