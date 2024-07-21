Crypto Traders Bullish as Biden Bows Out of US Presidential Race

Cables from a mining rig fan unit inside the 3Logic mining equipment service center, in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Bitcoin steadied as traders mulled the largest cryptocurrencys next move following a rebound stoked by comments from Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and Cathie Wood. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin edged up to the highest level in over a month as traders evaluated the implications of US President Joe Biden’s decision to abandon his reelection bid.

The largest digital asset recovered from earlier losses to hover around $68,300 as of 8:42 a.m. in Singapore on Monday as markets reacted to the possibility of a match-up between pro-crypto Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Read: Harris Says She’s Running for President as Biden Drops Out

The move higher is a “reflection in the market’s eyes that the Democrats under Kamala Harris cannot overtake Trump in the race for the White House and that a new dawn is emerging for Bitcoin under a pro-crypto US President,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia Pty.

“We expect the market to become a lot more investible under a Trump administration,” Benjamin Celermajer, co-chief investment officer at Magnet Capital, told Bloomberg News. He said he expected that tokens with “real value drivers” would perform well, citing as examples the coins linked to the Maker, Aave and Lido protocols.

Trump, who has taken a notably pro-crypto turn over the last several months, is scheduled to speak at a major Bitcoin conference in Nashville on July 27.

The Republican presidential candidate will also host a fundraiser on the heels of the conference, for which prospective attendees have been asked to contribute $844,600 per seat.

By contrast, “what we don’t yet know is Harris’ views on crypto,” said Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets. “On something like crypto where it could end up being a make or break election subject for either of the candidates, we could see some more insights into her views in the coming weeks.”

Read: Trump Seizes on Crypto as ‘Wedge Issue’ as Donors Cheer Him On

Over on X, where Elon Musk sported an avatar featuring the laser eyes often considered to be a signifier of Bitcoin enthusiasm, popular crypto accounts celebrated the burgeoning rally.

Teong Hng, chief executive at crypto investment firm Satori Research, said activity in the over-the-counter options market suggested Bitcoin might revisit its all-time highs soon.

Rising interest in December 2024 calls with a strike price of $100,000 suggest institutional investors are becoming more bullish. Hng said he was “expecting a strong year-end rally punctuated by a Trump win.”

Bitcoin’s relatively strong performance over the past week, as calls for Biden to withdraw increased in both frequency and intensity, diverged from the weakness in stocks.

Further, the “underlying momentum” behind recent inflows into Bitcoin-backed exchange-traded funds suggests we could see another tilt at $70,000,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note.

Read: Crypto’s Biggest Winners, Losers in a Trump White House

