Democrats Praise Biden’s Exit, Though Some Are Silent on Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. US President Joe Biden launched a national organizing effort targeting Black voters, which will partner with Black organizations to promote voter education and registration as well as strengthen voter-protection efforts, according to the campaign.

(Bloomberg) -- Notable Democrats including Bill and Hillary Clinton and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich were quick to endorse Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential candidate after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Other high-profile figures, including some potential rivals to Harris, focused their statements on praise for Biden without commenting on who his replacement should be.

Here’s a quick roundup of some of the commentary Sunday.

Harris endorsements:

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich:

Congressional Black Caucus PAC:

Americans and democracy loving people around the world owe Joe Biden a great debt of gratitude. The Congressional Black Caucus PAC joins President Biden in fully supporting Kamala Harris as our party’s nominee. She has been instrumental in delivering the accomplishments of the last 3.5 years and has led on lowering maternal mortality rates, protecting reproductive freedoms, and ensuring economic opportunities for all. She will do an excellent job as President of the United States.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota:

“I think this is going to be an incredible shot in the arm in terms of there’s going to be a lot of excitement, and I can’t wait to get started,” Klobuchar told CBS News. Biden “took the honorable path” by bowing out and Harris is a “fierce competitor,” she added.

Representative Ted Lieu of California:

Reactions from high-profile Democrats:

Former President Barack Obama:

We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.

Representative Nancy Pelosi of California:

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York:

First Lady Jill Biden:

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York:

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

Other political commentary:

Former President Donald Trump:

Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is. Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang:

