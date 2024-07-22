Biden’s Covid Symptoms Have Nearly Resolved, White House Doctor Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s symptoms from Covid-19 have “almost resolved completely,” his doctor said, as the president remains isolated for the fifth day at his Delaware beach home.

Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature “remain absolutely normal” and he “continues to perform all of his presidential duties,” physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a letter released Monday by the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday spoke in Biden’s place at a White House event honoring college athletes and said he is “feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road.” Biden on Monday received virtual briefings from his homeland and national security advisers, according to a White House official.

Donald Trump and some of his fellow Republicans have stoked baseless conspiracy theories about Biden’s illness following the president’s announcement that he was exiting the 2024 presidential race, which was made on X rather than in person.

“Biden never had Covid. He is a threat to Democracy!” Trump posted Sunday on his social media platform.

While White House aides have largely described Biden as doing well, Biden’s campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, told staff on Friday that the president sounded terrible, according to a person familiar with her description.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.