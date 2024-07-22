Bitcoin ETF Inflows Topped $3 Billion Over Four-Week Period

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investment products took in $1.27 billion last week as the cryptocurrency surged to its highest price in more than a month, CoinShares Ltd. data show.

This marks the fourth straight week of inflows, with Bitcoin exchange-traded funds adding over $3.1 billion. In the two weeks prior to this streak, Bitcoin ETFs lost $1.2 billion.

Crypto investment products across the board saw $1.35 billion in gains, marking the third straight week of inflows, according to CoinShares. The streak of positive gains comes amid a rebound in the price of Bitcoin after it bottomed out at less than $54,000 on July 5, its lowest price since February.

Since then, the world’s largest cryptocurrency has leaped about 25% to around $67,300 as Bitcoin investors eye the increased odds of Donald Trump becoming president.

The Bitcoin funds of BlackRock and Fidelity saw the biggest gains last week and took in $707 million and $244 million, respectively. Grayscale’s fund continued its streak of outflows and lost about $56 million.

Ether products took in $45 million last week after gaining $72 million the week prior. Alternative cryptocurrencies Solana, Litecoin and Cardano posted inflows of $9.6 million, $2.2 million and $400,000, respectively.

