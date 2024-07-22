BOE Set to Give Labour a Reality Check Over UK Growth Plans

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ambition to lift UK economic growth to 2.5% a year is expected to be dealt a blow when the Bank of England releases new forecasts next week.

In its economic update on Aug. 1, the BOE will say the UK’s long-term growth potential is less than 2%, economists predict, leaving Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves with tough decisions if she is to deliver above-inflation pay rises for public-sector workers and make a start on fixing the UK’s dilapidated public services.

Labour campaigned in the general election on a platform of “iron clad” fiscal discipline, limited tax rises and better public services. The International Monetary Fund calculates that the economy will need to grow at 2.6% a year to meet all three ambitions, a figure first reported by the Financial Times.

The UK has come out of last year’s recession more strongly than anticipated, but the BOE is expected to deliver only a modest upgrade to its May projections of 0.4% growth in 2024 and 1% in 2025. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect 0.8% growth this year and 1.3% next. The bank’s estimate of the long-term sustainable UK growth rate will be unchanged at 1.75%.

“The BOE will almost certainly raise its growth forecast based on a better immediate outlook but there is very little chance it will raise its forecast so substantially that the government gets what it desires,” said George Buckley, chief European economist at Nomura.

Hetal Mehta, head of economic research at St James’s Place, said the shortfall in long-term growth will mean that “to meet its spending priorities, the government will need to raise revenues. So there is a good chance they will raise wealth taxes.”

Reeves has pledged not to increase VAT, national insurance, income or corporation taxes – which together account for two-thirds of government receipts. Over the weekend, she hinted that she was prepared to boost spending by granting above-inflation pay rises to teachers and National Health Service staff amid reports that the official pay review bodies have suggested increases of 5.5% - over the 3% budgeted. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has said it could cost an extra £10 billion if applied across the whole public sector.

Those pay rises, alongside Labour plans for a more generous minimum wage for all workers, also threaten to keep inflation higher for longer and delay the rate cuts that are needed for faster growth. Mehta said: “Both will be slight headwinds in the fight against inflation and temper the pace of rate cuts, and probably the terminal rate as well.” Buckley agreed that the pay rises “would be inflationary.”

The BOE’s Monetary Policy Report will be released just days after Reeves publishes a Treasury-led review of the fiscal position and spending inheritance left by the previous Conservative government. The review may be used to make the case for emergency tax rises.

Reeves will announce the budget date alongside the review. If the Office for Budget Responsibility is to be given the full 10 weeks to prepare a forecast, the budget will be held no sooner than early October.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.