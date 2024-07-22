Bombardier opens new maintenance station at U.K. airport

Employees work on aircraft during a media preview of the Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it is opening a new European maintenance station located at the Farnborough, U.K. airport. The Montreal-based maker of business jets also has service centres located in areas such as London, Berlin and Paris.

It brings Bombardier’s worldwide number of line maintenance stations to nine.

It says its mobile response teams around the world are all equipped to quickly support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets.

Paul Sislian, executive vice-president of aftermarket services and strategy for Bombardier, says the addition of the Farnborough station demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing more resources and increased flexibility to clients closer to their base of operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.