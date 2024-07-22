Iconiq Raises $5.75 Billion for New Fund to Invest in Startups

Divesh Makan, partner and founder of Iconiq Capital LLC, during an interview for an episode of Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein, left, in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Makan said AI is the best hype story married with the largest opportunity in a long-time.

(Bloomberg) -- Iconiq Capital, an investment firm known for managing the fortunes of Silicon Valley’s elite, said it had raised $5.75 billion for a new venture-focused fund — a significant haul signaling the continued concentration of dollars in a handful of big VC firms.

The fund is Iconiq’s seventh growth fund, and represents a sizable increase over the $3.75 billion the firm said it was targeting for its previous fund in 2021. Iconiq never publicly said what the final tally was for Iconiq Growth VI.

This year, investors have committed capital to several outsized fundraising rounds, including more than $7 billion to a group of funds at Andreessen Horowitz and $3 billion to Norwest Venture Partners.

Iconiq has benefitted from several initial public offerings of its portfolio companies in recent years, including Snowflake Inc. and Airbnb Inc. Its current portfolio includes Canva Inc. and Pigment.

The firm is a relative newcomer, founded in 2011 and launching its first growth fund in 2013.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.