Local Funds Lighten Up on Indian Equities Ahead of Budget

Domestic institutional investors turned cautious ahead of Tuesday’s federal budget, pulling a net $500 million from local shares last week.

The withdrawal is the biggest in more than six months, and likely played a part in the broad-based BSE 500 Index marking its first weekly drop since end-May on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Local mutual funds and insurance firms have been key drivers of the record-setting rally in Indian equities with purchases of over $25 billion this year, compared with about $4 billion from global peers. The 12% rebound in the Nifty 50 Index from the post-election selloff in early June likely prompted some domestic investors to take profit.

