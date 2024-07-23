Elliott Portfolio Manager Serej Leaves Activist Firm in London

Pedestrians in the Square Mile financial district of the City of London, UK, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Demand for the best new office space that offers plentiful amenities and the highest environmental certifications has remained robust even as shifting working patterns and stricter regulation have seen vacancy rates in older buildings rise. Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management’s Pawel Serej, a London-based portfolio manager, has left the activist firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Serej resigned in recent days, the people said, asking not to to be identified discussing confidential information. He joined Elliott in 2016 as an analyst and became a portfolio manager early last year, his LinkedIn profile shows. He previously worked for Mid Europa Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Serej helped work on a number of Elliott campaigns under London-based partner Nabeel Bhanji including those aimed at Swedish Match AB, Toshiba Corp. and Deutsche Wohnen SE, the people said.

Serej and a representative for Elliott declined to comment.

Serej is the first portfolio manager to leave Elliott in London since Sebastien de La Riviere departed the firm last year. Mark Wills, a former London-based portfolio manager at the firm, left in 2022, while Mark Levine, one of the most senior members in the London office, retired in the same year.

Elliott has made several recent hires in the UK including Tim Denari from Centerbridge Partners and Aaron Tai, who focuses on the firm’s activism practice in Japan. Elliott has stepped up activity in the Asian country, targeting firms such as SoftBank Group Corp., Mitsui Fudosan Co. and Sumitomo Corp.

Elliott is busiest in the US, where it has waged high-profile campaigns including taking a sizable stake in Starbucks Corp. Other campaigns aimed at New York-listed companies include Southwest Airlines Co., Etsy Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Inc., Constellation Brands Inc. and Match Group Inc.

It has fewer UK positions in comparison. It most recently built a roughly $1 billion stake in Anglo American Plc, the UK-listed miner that’s fended off an unsolicited takeover approach from Australia’s BHP Group Ltd. It also bought shares in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc., one of the UK’s best-known technology-focused investment funds.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.