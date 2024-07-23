European Stocks Little Changed as Earnings Take Center Stage

(Bloomberg) -- European shares were little changed Tuesday as investors prepared for a deluge of earnings this week and kept an eye on the latest US election developments.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down less than 0.1% at 9:19 a.m. in Paris. The benchmark jumped Monday, paring some of last week’s 2.7% drop, which was the biggest since October for the pan-European benchmark.

Technology and travel and leisure stocks outperformed while chemicals and mining shares lagged.

Among individual stocks, Germany’s SAP SE rose 6.0% after the software company reported second-quarter revenue that exceeded the average analyst estimate.

By contrast, shares in Porsche AG fell 6.7% after the carmaker lowered its full-year revenue forecast.

“We’re now entering the thick of the earnings season and that’s what will dominate trading this week,” said Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France.

European stocks are now set for gains in July after uncertainty linked to the French general elections and the resilience of the euro zone economy sent equities lower in June.

Among a flurry of blue-chip earnings this week, investors will be closely watching publications from French luxury behemoth LVMH and Alphabet in the US, Tueni said. Both companies report after the close Tuesday.

