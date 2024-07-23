Logitech Raises Guidance After Second Quarter of Sales Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Logitech International SA raised its outlook for the year after the company reversed post-pandemic sales declines and posted its second straight quarter of revenue growth.

The Swiss computer hardware maker now expects sales to increase by 1% to 3% in 2024, up from the flat-to-2% range it had previously announced. Sales grew 12% in the first quarter to $4.34 billion, the Lausanne-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. Logitech shares rose as much as 4.9% in early Zurich trading.

The company has returned to growth after a boom at the height of the pandemic — when customers splurged on work-from-home equipment — was followed by a sharp decline.

The current upswing is clouded by the ongoing feud between the company and its co-founder Daniel Borel, now a minority shareholder.

Borel has forced the company to hold a vote on a new chairman at the company’s next shareholders’ meeting on Sept. 4. Logitech is also looking for a permanent chief financial officer after Chuck Boynton stepped down earlier this year.

The company saw growth across in its business-to-business operations as well as in consumer-focused categories like gaming equipment.

--With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.