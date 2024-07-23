OneStream IPO Raises $490 Million Priced Above Range

The OneStream website displayed on a laptop computer arranged in Hastings on Hudson, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. KKR-backed OneStream Software, a maker of programs for chief financial officers, raised $200 million in a funding round that values the company at $6 billion.

(Bloomberg) -- OneStream Inc. and a group of shareholders including KKR & Co. raised about $490 million in a US initial public offering, pricing its shares above a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The software company and its shareholders sold 24.5 million shares Tuesday for $20 apiece, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. OneStream marketed the shares for $17 to $19 each.

Reuters reported the IPO price earlier. A representative for OneStream declined to comment.

OneStream, which offers a cloud-based platform with more than 90 applications including accounting and budgeting, was marketing 18.1 million shares, and the shareholders were selling 6.4 million shares.

At $20 a share, OneStream would have a market value of around $4.6 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. have indicated interest in purchasing as much as 15% of the base offering at the IPO price, the filings show.

US IPOs are set for the busiest week since September, led by cold storage firm Lineage Inc.’s up to $3.85 billion first-time share sale. IPOs on US exchanges have raised more than $22 billion this year, up more than 60% from the same period last year, though the figure remains below the pre-pandemic average.

OneStream had a net loss of $29 million on revenue of $375 million last year, compared with a loss of more than $65 million on revenue of $279 million in 2022, the filings show.

In addition to KKR, the company’s largest investors include an entity controlled by Robert Powers, chief technical officer and a director of OneStream, according to the filings.

The Birmingham, Michigan-based company, which makes software that’s used by chief financial officers and finance teams broadly, also counts Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management as investors, according to its website. In 2021 it raised capital at a $6 billion valuation from backers including D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global.

OneStream had 1,423 customers as of March 31, including Autoliv Inc. and Ingram Micro Inc., and over 75 members of the Fortune 500, according to its filings.

The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and KKR’s capital markets arm. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Guggenheim Securities are also on the offering. The company’s shares are set to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OS.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.