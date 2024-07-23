Temenos Cuts Guidance as Hindenburg Report Weighs on Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Temenos AG cut its guidance for the year after reporting second-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst expectations.

The Swiss provider of banking software had sales of $248.4 million and slashed its target for recurring revenues for 2024. The results are a fresh blow for the company, after short seller Hindenburg Research alleged “accounting irregularities” at the firm in February.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that some deals that were delayed because of the Hindenburg accusations have finally been signed in the second quarter. Still, the months lost to reject the allegations continue to weigh on revenue, prompting the cut in guidance.

This quarter is the first since Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Brulard was appointed in April.

“There are areas we need to improve on and invest in, and these will be our focus and commitment to our clients,” Brulard said in a statement.

The company says it will give an update on its strategic and financial plan at its capital markets day on Nov. 12, including a review of its mid-term targets. It is exploring options for its Multifonds business, according to a Reuters report earlier this month.

