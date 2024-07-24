Kansas City Chiefs’ Marquise Brown Launches Real Estate Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is launching a real estate firm that will specialize in Caribbean and other resort properties.

Brown serves as co-founder of a new company, Platinum Pro Capital, that will cater to athletes and high-net worth individuals. Brown played for the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Chiefs this year.

He said his finances have been a priority to him after he was injured in his final college football game. Brown went on to be drafted by the Ravens in the first round and has earned $25 million over the course of his five-year career.

“I always had that thought process of, ‘Man, like what happens if I get another injury?” he said in an interview.

While NFL players have long invested in real estate, more athletes are looking to open their own investment firms before they retire. Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams recently launched 888 Midas, while football star Aaron Rodgers co-founded venture fund RX3.

Jason Caraway, chief executive officer and co-founder of Platinum Pro Capital, said the company has backed a oceanfront luxury condo development in the US Virgin Islands that is about halfway through construction. The company is also renovating a resort in Grand Bahama Island and has plans for future projects in south Florida and Costa Rica.

Brown said he hopes other players in the league will invest in its first fund, Platinum Pro Fund 1. He said that certain investors can stay in some of the vacation properties for free, something that he said may appeal to players as they travel and train in the off-season.

“It’s been a fun journey and we are just excited to keep building it and to keep sharing it,” Brown said.

--With assistance from Andrew Harrer.

