KKR-Backed OneStream Shares Climb 29% After $490 Million IPO

The OneStream logo displayed on a laptop computer arranged in Hastings on Hudson, New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. KKR-backed OneStream Software, a maker of programs for chief financial officers, raised $200 million in a funding round that values the company at $6 billion. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- OneStream Inc. shares jumped 29% after the software company and some of its shareholders raised about $490 million in an initial public offering, kicking off the year’s biggest US IPO week.

Shares of OneStream traded at $25.83 each on Wednesday at 11:44 a.m. in New York, above their $20 IPO price. The company and shareholders including KKR & Co. sold 24.5 million shares Tuesday after marketing them for $17 to $19 each.

The trading gives OneStream, which offers a cloud-based platform with more than 90 applications including accounting and budgeting, a market value of nearly $6 billion.

US IPOs are poised to mark the busiest week since September, led by cold storage firm Lineage Inc.’s up to $3.85 billion first-time share sale which is set to price Wednesday. IPOs on US exchanges have raised over $22 billion this year, up more than 60% from the same period last year, though the figure remains below the pre-pandemic average.

Funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. had indicated interest in purchasing as much as 15% of OneStream’s base offering at the IPO price, its filings with the US Securites and Exchange Commission show.

OneStream had a net loss of $29 million on revenue of $375 million last year, compared with a loss of more than $65 million on revenue of $279 million in 2022, the filings show.

In addition to KKR, the company’s largest investors include an entity controlled by Robert Powers, chief technical officer and a director of OneStream, according to the filings.

The Birmingham, Michigan-based company, which makes software that’s used by chief financial officers and finance teams broadly, also counts Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management as investors, according to its website. In 2021 it raised capital at a $6 billion valuation from backers including D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global.

OneStream had 1,423 customers as of March 31, including Autoliv Inc. and Ingram Micro Inc., and over 75 members of the Fortune 500, according to its filings.

The IPO was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and KKR’s capital markets arm. Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Guggenheim Securities were also on the offering. The company’s shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OS.

--With assistance from Michael Hytha.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.