Lineage Raises $4.4 Billion in Year’s Biggest IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Temperature-controlled storage and logistics giant Lineage Inc. raised about $4.4 billion in an enlarged initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, in the year’s biggest first-time share sale.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage sold nearly 57 million shares Wednesday for $78 each, near the top of the price range, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company had marketed 47 million shares for $70 to $82 apiece.

At that price and number of shares, Lineage would have a market value of about $19 billion, based on the number of outstanding shares in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Details of the offering could still change, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. A representative for Lineage didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bay Grove Capital-backed REIT’s proposed debut is one of the largest in the US since ARM Holdings Plc, and a rare sizable listing in the summer months. Aside from a handful in 2020 and 2021 when the pandemic disrupted travel, only three companies in the past decade raised more than $1 billion on US exchanges in July, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Norway’s $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund has indicated an interest in buying as much as $900 million worth of shares at the IPO price, according to the filing.

Lineage’s listing is good news for the 20 underwriters and other financial institutions named in its filings. US IPO volume has recovered this year from a relatively quiet period, with companies raising more than $22 billion according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s nearly two thirds higher than the corresponding period last year, but below the average in the decade before the pandemic, the data show.

Other companies that have launched US first-time share sales this week include KKR & Co.-backed software company OneStream Inc., whose IPO raised about $490 million on Tuesday.

Lineage, led by Chief Executive Officer Greg Lehmkuhl, has 482 warehouses in 19 countries with 3 billion cubic feet of capacity as of March 31, the filing shows. Bay Grove will continue to have a majority of the voting power following the IPO.

The company had a historical net loss of $96.2 million on revenue of $5.3 billion in 2023, compared with a net loss of $76 million on revenue of $4.9 billion a year earlier, according to the filing.

The joint bookrunning managers include Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. KKR is its lead financial adviser. Lineage plans for its shares to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LINE.

