Ozempic Maker Novo Reports Minor Fire at Malov Research Site

The Novo Nordisk A/S research facilities in Malov, Denmark, on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The success of Novo's bestsellers Ozempic and Wegovy, drugs that help people lose significant amounts of weight, has created something of a gold rush in the pharma industry with about 40 companies developing products that will intensify competition.

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S reported a minor fire in the basement of a building at its largest research center, the latest in a series of blazes for the maker of the blockbuster shot Ozempic.

The fire at Novo’s research center in Malov is “now under control,” the Danish drugmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. It took an hour from when it was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. for the fire to be extinguished, according to The Local, a Danish news website that cited police.

The Malov fire follows a string of conflagrations at Novo offices and construction sites earlier this year. Within slightly more than a month, Novo saw a roof burn at the factory complex it’s expanding in Kalundborg, Denmark, lost an office building at its headquarters complex near Copenhagen and then reported a blaze on the roof of an office building it had rented near its headquarters.

The Malov site, about a half hour west of Copenhagen, houses early drug discovery labs as well as facilities to formulate and produce experimental medicines for human trials, according to Novo’s website.

The drugmaker’s shares fell 2.1% in Copenhagen. They have gained about 29% this year, fueled by optimism for Novo’s portfolio in weight loss and diabetes.

