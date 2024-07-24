ServiceNow’s Desai Resigns After Investigation Into Hiring Ex-Army CIO

(Bloomberg) -- ServiceNow Inc. President CJ Desai is leaving the company after an investigation into a government contract and hiring of a former US Army technology leader.

Desai, one of the company’s most prominent executives who also serves as chief operating officer, will resign from all positions within the company effective immediately, ServiceNow said Wednesday in a statement. Raj Iyer, a former Army chief information officer who has been ServiceNow’s head of public sector since early 2023, also has departed the company.

The investigation began after a complaint “raised potential compliance issues during the procurement process related to one of its government contracts,” the software company disclosed in a May regulatory filing.

“As a result of the investigation, the company’s Board of Directors determined company policy was violated regarding the hiring of the former Chief Information Officer of the US Army,” ServiceNow said in Wednesday’s statement.

Desai and Iyer didn’t respond to requests for comment. Desai joined ServiceNow in December 2016 as chief product and engineering officer and was promoted to COO in January 2022. He was named president in January 2023.

In December 2022, while Iyer was the Army’s chief information officer, the military branch awarded a contract to ServiceNow. The company works with all branches of the military and all 15 cabinet agencies, according to a May presentation.

“In the public sector, Raj Iyer led the biggest digital transformation effort in the history of the United States Army,” Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott said during an investor event in May 2023. “He did his service to the country — he served the time in his agreement with the Army and he chose to come here because the transformation was on the ServiceNow platform.”

McDermott said in an interview that Desai’s resignation won’t have any impact on ServiceNow’s execution, results or government contracts. “Let me be crystal clear — this is an isolated incident,” he said, adding that the company would be tightening hiring procedures.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.