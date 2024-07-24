UniCredit Lifts Revenue, Capital Goals as Profit Tops Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA raised its full-year net revenue and capital generation targets, after higher income from fees and lending helped the bank’s second quarter profit top analyst estimates.

Net income at Italy’s second-biggest lender rose 16% to €2.68 billion ($2.9 billion) beating the average estimate for a profit of €2.4 billion. The Milan-based bank increased its guidance for net revenue to above €23 billion, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel is seeking to keep improving results after posting a record profit last year on the back of higher interest rates and an efficiency drive he’s pursued since taking over in 2021. With the tailwind from rates set to fade, the Italian bank is aiming to increase revenue from fees while keeping asset quality stable.

Fees grew strongly “across the board,” Orcel said in the statement.

The executive also announced an interim distribution of about €1.4 billion in dividends and €1.7 billion in share buybacks.

UniCredit also announced that it has agreed to buy banking services provider Vodeno and Belgian digital bank Aion Bank SA for about €370 million.

The deal will see UniCredit bring more technological expertise in-house through its acquisition of cloud-based banking technologies and allow it to target new client segments, it said in the statement.

