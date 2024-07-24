UniCredit to Buy Vodeno, Aion for €370 Million in Digital Push

The Unicredit SpA headquarters in Porta Nuova business and shopping district in Milan, Italy, on Monday April. 30, 2024. Italy has grown in attractiveness for both foreigners and its own nationals, offering generous tax breaks including a 100,000 ($106,550) flat tax on income earned abroad. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA agreed to buy banking services provider Vodeno and Belgian digital bank Aion Bank SA for about €370 million ($402 million).

The deal will see UniCredit bring more technological expertise in-house through its acquisition of cloud-based banking technologies and allow it to target new client segments, it said in the statement. It adds about 200 engineers, developers and data scientists to its workforce.

Bloomberg earlier reported that UniCredit was discussing a potential acquisition of Vodeno with its owner Warburg Pincus.

UniCredit’s Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel is ramping up investments in digitalization and technology at a time when banks are spending billions to upgrade legacy IT systems and cut back-office costs.

The acquisition will impact UniCredit’s consolidated CET1 ratio by about 15 basis points at the time of the transaction, which is expected in fourth quarter.

