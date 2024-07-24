Universal Revenue Beats as Taylor Swift Continues to Boost Sales

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on July 5, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group NV reported revenue that beat estimates on the back of growth in subscription revenue and merchandising as Taylor Swift remained among its top sellers.

Revenue rose to €2.93 billion ($3.2 billion) from April through June, the Hilversum, Netherlands-based company said on Wednesday. That compares with expectations of €2.88 billion among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Merchandising revenue soared 44% at constant rates in the quarter, it said.

Top sellers for the quarter included releases from Swift, Billie Eilish, SEVENTEEN, Morgan Wallen and Ae! group, the company said.

The world’s biggest record label, that represents artists including Drake, said subscription revenue grew 6.9% in constant currency terms, driven by the growth in global subscribers and the impact of certain price increases.

Streaming revenue, which depends on the advertising market, declined due to a “deceleration in growth at key advertising-based platform partners as well as shortfalls on certain platforms related to the timing of deal renewals,” the company said.

Universal Music has been pushing for platforms to compensate artists fairly and has advocated for a new streaming royalty model. The company started pulling its music from ByteDance Ltd.-owned TikTok in February after talks to extend a licensing deal failed. In May, it reached a deal with TikTok that included better pay for songwriters and artists, new promotional agreements and protections against AI-generated music.

Earlier this year, it kicked off a reorganization to generate €250 million in annual savings by 2026, including through job cuts.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.