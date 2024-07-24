US Spot-Ether ETFs Get First Day Net Inflow of $107 Million

An Ethereum logo on the window of a cryptocurrency exchange in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The upcoming 'merge' will be the Ethereum blockchain's most ambitious software upgrade ever, with the upgrade representing a fundamental overhaul of how the Ethereum blockchain works. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The first US exchange-traded funds investing directly in the Ether cryptocurrency achieved an overall net inflow of $107 million on their first day of trading, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BlackRock Inc.’s iShares Ethereum Trust posted the highest level of subscriptions, $267 million, followed by Bitwise Ethereum on $204 million and the Fidelity Ethereum Fund with $71 million.

Over $1 billion worth of shares traded across the nine ETFs on Tuesday, whose launch comes six months after US regulators permitted inaugural US spot-Bitcoin ETFs. The latter have attracted a net inflow of over $17 billion this year.

