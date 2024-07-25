AbbVie Sees Higher Profits as New Drugs Offset Humira Decline

(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. lifted its 2024 profit projection as its top-selling anti-inflammatory drugs made up for the gradual decline of Humira, the blockbuster autoimmune treatment that has defined the company for more than a decade.

Adjusted earnings for the year will be between $10.71 and $10.91 a share, North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie said Thursday, an increase of 10 cents at the midpoint from the company’s prior guidance. The company’s second-quarter earnings per share and revenue beat Wall Street’s expectations.

AbbVie’s shares gained 1% before US markets opened. They gained about 14% this year through Wednesday’s close.

The company is counting on a crop of newer medicines to fill the gap left by shrinking sales of Humira, which lost patent protection last year and now faces competition from lower-cost biosimilar drugs. Skyrizi and Rinvoq, two AbbVie medicines approved for autoimmune diseases including arthritis, have brought in billions in revenue, and the company expects recent acquisitions in oncology and neuroscience to eventually yield more blockbusters.

Combined sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq reached $4.16 billion in the second quarter, above the average Wall Street estimate of $3.95 billion. Humira sales were $2.8 billion, matching analysts’ projections. Once the world’s best-selling medicine, Humira’s sales have dramatically declined with the US debut of cheaper alternatives, led by a biosimilar from Sandoz Group AG.

AbbVie’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter were $2.65 a share, while analysts expected $2.56. Both figures reflect a previously disclosed charge of 52 cents a share related to recent acquisitions and licensing deals.

The quarter is AbbVie’s first since the departure of Richard Gonzalez, who led the company as chief executive officer after its spinoff from Abbott Laboratories in 2012. Robert Michael, the company’s former CFO, took the reins July 1.

