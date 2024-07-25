Ackman Eyes $4 Billion for Closed-End Fund, Well Short of Goal

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman’s initial public offering of Pershing Square USA Ltd., a US closed-end fund, is poised to bring in far less than the $25 billion he floated two weeks ago.

The head of Pershing Square expects the fund will file with US regulators to raise $2.5 billion to $4 billion, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The ultimate deal size will depend on demand over the coming three business days, with the fund slated to price on Monday evening, though the firm has placed a cap of $10 billion on the sale.

Ackman said the scaled back expectations for the offering should help with the sale. “The $25 billion number in the media initially anchored investors in thinking the deal would be too large,” he wrote in a July 24 letter to investors that was included in the filing. “Ultimately, I expect this ‘anchoring’ to be helpful to the final outcome.”

Ackman touted a range of orders from a “diverse group of investors.” He said a family office with assets in excess of $65 billion — which he didn’t identify by name — expressed an interest in buying a 9.9% stake.

In his letter, Ackman urged the firm’s existing investors to put in orders for the stock, saying it would be helpful to “improve the strength of tomorrow’s initial message to the market on deal size.”

“This is a moment when you can be very helpful to Pershing Square by participating in the PSUS offering and giving your order to the banks, the sooner the better,” it said. “Orders that come later are of course still very helpful as the book will build and we create momentum over the weekend into Monday.”

