Amex Gold Card Refresh Features New Perks for Resy, Dunkin’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: LA's top chefs and restaurants took part on October 15, 2020 in the first-ever The Resy Drive Thru, presented by the American Express Gold Card, at the Hollywood Palladium. Guests enjoyed a 10-course tasting menu from the comfort of their own cars while chefs Nancy Silverton (Chi Spacca), Curtis Stone (Gwen), Kris Yenbamroong (Night + Market), Keith Corbin (Alta Adams) and more prepared dishes from restaurant tents spaced through the event experience. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Resy)

(Bloomberg) -- American Express Co. customers who carry a Gold card in their wallets will soon get more perks — from spending at trendy, Resy-linked restaurants to grabbing a coffee at Dunkin’ — but at a higher cost.

Amex is refreshing its US consumer Gold card for the first time since 2018, offering more of its trademark dining and travel credits and a limited edition White Gold design as well as the trademark Gold and Rose Gold designs.

New Gold card benefits include a $100 annual statement credit at Resy restaurants in the US and $84 in credits for Dunkin’ purchases, according to a statement Thursday. Those are added to existing rewards that include an annual Uber credit of $120.

“We’re keeping what’s great and we’re making it easier to tap into it,” said Howard Grosfield, president of US consumer services.

Annual Gold card fees will increase by $75, to $325, taking effect on customers’ renewal dates starting Oct. 1. But the perks add up to as much as $420 of statement credits, Grosfield said.

“Our strategy has always been to deliver more value to our card members far in excess of the subscription membership fee they pay,” he said.

The New York-based firm regularly updates the many cards in its portfolio. Amex revamped its business Gold card in October and did the same for its Delta Air Lines Inc. co-branded credit cards earlier this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.