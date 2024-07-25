AstraZeneca Raises Guidance as Demand for Cancer Drugs Grows

An AstraZeneca logo sits on a medicine box near Paludrine 100mg tablets, produced by AstraZeneca Plc, in this arranged photograph taken in London, U.K., on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. Pfizer Inc., the biggest U.S. drugmaker, plans to renew discussions to acquire AstraZeneca, said people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc raised its profit and sales forecast for the year as it was boosted by demand for blockbuster cancer drugs.

Earnings per share, excluding some items, are now expected to rise by a mid-teens percentage. Previous guidance was for profit and sales to increase by as much as a low-teens percentage.

Astra’s earnings per share in the second quarter was $1.98, higher than the $1.95 estimated by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company is also increasing its interim dividend by 7 cents to $1. Sales of $12.9 billion for the quarter also beat estimates.

While cancer drug revenues were strong across almost all of Astra’s oncology medicines, sales of its antibody drug conjugate Enhertu increased by 46%.

The British pharmaceutical giant is on a mission to almost double sales to $80 billion and launch 20 new medicines by the end of the decade. Astra’s cancer drugs will be key to hitting its revenue target, while the company is also moving into new treatment areas including weight loss.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot has been at the helm since 2012 and won plaudits by boosting the AstraZeneca share price following Pfizer Inc.’s failed takeover attempt two years into his reign. His bet on cancer drugs lifted annual revenue to more than $45 billion by 2023 and he is looking to cement his legacy with a further near-doubling of sales by 2030.

Cancer treatments have been central to Astra’s progress, as it focuses on antibody drug conjugates such as Enhertu, which could potentially be used before chemotherapy. While Astra’s oncology portfolio will be crucial to reaching the sales targets, its early stage work on weight-loss drugs, including a product it licensed from Eccogene Inc. in 2023, have been closely followed by investors.

