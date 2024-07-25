Bombardier reports Q2 profit and revenue grow from year ago

The Bombardier logo is seen at the Bombardier factory in Belfast, Northern Ireland, September 26, 2017

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of US$19 million, up from a loss of US$35 million a year earlier, as its revenue grew 32 per cent. The company says it delivered 39 aircraft for the quarter and remains on track to reach its planned guidance for the year, while its services revenue rose 18 per cent compared with a year ago.

Revenue totalled US$2.20 billion, up from US$1.68 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$1.04 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

Bombardier says its order backlog stood at US$14.9 billion at June 30, up from US$14.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.