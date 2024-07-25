BT Reports Profit Growth on Higher Broadband Bills, Cost Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc reported higher earnings for the quarter after the company cut costs and customers’ monthly bills for broadband products increased.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose about 1% from a year earlier to £2.06 billion ($2.7 billion) in the quarter ending in June, the company said in a statement Thursday. That compares to the £2.02 billion average estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby joined BT this year from Swedish telecom operator Telia Co. and unveiled a cost-cutting program and dividend boost that excited investors. The cost cuts helped the company increase earnings even as overall revenue fell 2% to about £5.05 billion. Average revenue per user for BT’s Openreach and consumer broadband products rose in the quarter after Openreach raised prices and the company added more fiber-to-the-premises customers.

The company is dealing with tough competition that is limiting its pricing power on its domestic market. So-called alt-nets, which are smaller companies rolling out fiber across the UK, have poached customers from more established players like BT’s Openreach.

BT shares have risen 13% so far this year.

