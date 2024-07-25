Concentra Shares Slump After $529 Million US IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Concentra, Select Medical Holdings Corp.’s occupational health services provider, declined as much as 6.5% after the company raised $529 million in an initial public offering priced near the bottom of a marketed range.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. shares traded at $22.14 each on Thursday as of 12:52 p.m. in New York, about 5.8% below the IPO price of $23.50 each. The company sold 22.5 million shares Wednesday after marketing them for $23 to $26 each.

The trading gives Concentra a market value of about $2.8 billion.

Concentra, based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, operates 547 standalone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 on-site health clinics at employer work sites in 37 states. It also offers a telemedicine program serving 43 states and the District of Columbia, according to its filings.

The company estimated that it had income from operations of $84 million on $478 million of revenue during the three months ended June 30, versus income from operations of $82 million on revenue of $467 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement.

Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay debt held by Select Medical and won’t be used for business operations or development, according to the filings.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. led the offering. Concentra shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CON.

