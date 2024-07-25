French Business Confidence Slumped During Turbulent Elections

(Bloomberg) -- French business confidence slumped to levels not seen since the Covid pandemic as companies reckoned with the turbulence of snap elections that plunged the country toward an uncertain political future.

The monthly gauge dropped five points to 94, while economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast the measure would be unchanged at one point below the long term average of 100.

The survey gives an early indicator of how France’s elections impacted the economy as it was conducted between June 27 and July 22, a period that spans the two rounds of voting and the immediate aftermath.

An earlier survey by the Bank of France that was completed before the final round of voting already showed a marked increase in uncertainty as firms reported concerns about investment and a possible increase in labor costs.

Insee said there was a sharp drop in expected demand in the services sector, while business leaders in industry took a more gloomy view on future foreign orders. In manufacturing, the indicator dropped four points to 95.

Economic sentiment in France make get some reprieve as the Paris Olympics kick off this week. PMI readings on Wednesday showed surprisingly strong services, although the overall indicator for private-sector activity remained in contraction.

On the political front in France, there is little sign of clarity in the near term after no group emerged from the elections with a workable majority in at the National Assembly. President Emmanuel Macron has rejected a candidate for Prime Minister from the left and said he will keep the caretaker government in place at least through the Olympics.

