In-Person US Job Postings on Indeed Are Boasting More Benefits

(Bloomberg) -- Employers are wooing prospective US workers with benefits like insurance and retirement plans, especially for work that can’t be done remotely.

Roughly six out of every 10 job postings on Indeed’s platform featured at least one employer-provided benefit in May, the job site said in a report Thursday. That’s up from less than 40% in early 2020, underscoring how employers have leveraged perks to attract talent in the tight labor market that followed the pandemic.

Benefits are especially likely to be advertised in industries that are typically lower-paying or offer fewer remote jobs, like veterinary and dental work, the data showed.

“Adding benefits to job postings in lower-wage sectors could go a long way in attracting applicants,” said Allison Shrivastava, associate economist at Indeed Hiring Lab.

They were less commonly posted in sectors like information technology, where jobseekers aren’t as likely to look at benefits as a big factor when weighing their options, Indeed said. So those employers may use the limited space in job ads to talk more about skills required and company culture.

The low unemployment and limited pool of workers that characterized the labor market over the past few years led to an abundance of job openings as employers scrambled for talent. However, that dynamic is shifting as vacancies decline and unemployment gradually rises, so employers may not have to do as much to attract talent going forward.

Almost half of the benefits posted were related to medical and insurance, followed by retirement and paid time off. Family-related benefits were less common, Indeed said.

