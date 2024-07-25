Israel Ready to Hit Houthis Again While Urging US to Take Lead

(Bloomberg) -- Israel is prepared to attack Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen again following its air strike last week, the country’s top diplomat said, though would prefer the US-led maritime security coalition to take the lead role.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Iran-backed militant group is planning fresh attacks after a long-distance Houthi drone killed a man in Tel Aviv on July 19, and is undeterred despite Israel’s counter-strike on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah the following day.

“They will continue,” Katz said in an interview in his Jerusalem office. The Houthis are working with Hezbollah, the most powerful of Iran’s allied militant groups, and Shiite militias in Iraq, he said.

The foreign minister reiterated Israel’s threat to escalate fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon unless the group retreats from the border area, where the two sides have traded rocket fire since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in October. Both Hezbollah and the Houthis have launched missiles at Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, in solidarity with their fellow Islamist group and the impact of the conflict on Palestinian civilians.

Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis are all designated terrorist organizations by the US.

Prospective Targets

Asked if Israel has a list of prospective targets to restrain the Houthis, he said: “Yes, from the beginning of the war, after they attacked Israel, our intelligence began to work so that we will have enough.”

Israel’s capabilities are stretched, however, by the 1,200-mile (1,931-kilometer) distance to Yemen, while the Houthis have defied bombing attacks for several years during its war with Saudi Arabia and, more recently, the US and the UK.

Katz suggested the 10-nation coalition set up by the US late last year to counter the Houthis’ attacks on international commerce in the Red Sea may be better placed.

“We would prefer that the coalition will lead the war against the Houthis,” he said.

A potential cease-fire in Gaza may serve to ease tension across the region, Katz said, though he played down Hezbollah’s pledge to stop fighting in the event of a truce.

“We won’t accept the ‘quiet for quiet’ formula,” he said, demanding that Hezbollah forces withdraw to the Litani River, well away from the Israeli border where their presence would be perceived as an ongoing threat.

“We have about 70,000 people that we evacuated from the north, and we can’t move them back” until they feel secure, Katz said. “And because of that there is a high chance that it will be a bigger conflict with Lebanon.”

