Julius Baer Sees Client Inflows Accelerate Amid Benko Clean-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. saw inflows of client funds accelerate in the first half, a sign that the Swiss wealth manager is starting to pull out of the slump induced by last year’s Signa real estate scandal.

The Zurich-based bank, which appointed Goldman Sachs’ Stefan Bollinger as its new chief executive this week, said net inflows came in at 3.7 billion Swiss francs ($4.2 billion) in the six months to June.

While the new money figure is down on a year earlier, it comes after some clients began pulling funds around the turn of this year following the revelation that the bank had run up a $700 million exposure to bankrupt property mogul Rene Benko.

Net income in the period fell 15% from a year earlier to 452 million Swiss francs, the bank said in a statement Thursday, below estimates.

“After a challenging start to the year, Julius Baer is now regaining its momentum,” Interim Chief Executive Officer Nic Dreckmann said.

The long-awaited appointment of Bollinger ended a months-long search for a replacement for previous CEO Philipp Rickenbacher, who stepped down in February in the light of the Signa scandal.

Assets under management came in at 474 billion francs, up 11% from the end of 2023 driven by rising stock markets.

Baer has said that they expect to the wind down of the private debt business at the heart of the Signa collapse to largely be completed by 2026. That portfolio declined to about 600 million in the first half of 2024 from around 800 million at the end of 2023.

