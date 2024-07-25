Kamala Harris Cements Beyoncé Song as Campaign Anthem With Launch Video

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to use a track by one of the world’s biggest pop stars for her first official campaign video shows how quickly the song is becoming an anthem for her presidential bid.

Beyoncé’s song “Freedom,” featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, has featured prominently in early campaign events for the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. The singer’s team approved its use for Harris’ launch video, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the campaign procured licensing rights for it.

“There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate. But us: we choose something different,” Harris says in the video released Thursday. “We choose freedom,” she says. Beyoncé’s lyrics follow.

At the campaign’s headquarters on Monday, Harris walked out to the song when she addressed the staff she absorbed from President Joe Biden. Before her arrival, attendees were already dancing and singing to Beyoncé’s music — a stark contrast to the mood that preceded Biden’s decision to exit the race and endorse Harris.

The song also blared from the speakers at Harris’ first campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, as she entered to a crowd of roaring cheers. In previous appearances, Harris has been tapping the artist’s discography as a soundtrack for her events, including the 2022 hit, “Break My Soul.”

Beyoncé has branded herself as a symbol of women’s empowerment and liberation for Black Americans. Her music is a fitting choice for the Harris campaign, as she will likely be the first woman of color to secure a major party’s presidential nomination in US history. Harris has also used the term “freedom” heavily in her political messaging, particularly tied to advocacy for abortion access and gun control, including her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.”

The Democratic party is set to vote on the nomination of its candidates next month. Harris has secured enough commitments from delegates to win, and no other politician has mounted a serious challenge against her.

