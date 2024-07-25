Newsom Set to Order California to Remove Homeless Encampments

An encampment in Oakland, California, US, on Monday, April 22, 2024. The US Supreme Court will consider Monday whether banning homeless people from sleeping outside when shelter space is lacking amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is issuing an order to remove homeless encampments in the US state with the largest population of unhoused residents.

“There are simply no more excuses,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday. “It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

California had more than 180,000 homeless residents in 2023, a 6% jump from a year earlier. The sprawling encampments have helped fuel an exodus of businesses from downtowns in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Newsom’s order follows a June 28 US Supreme Court decision to overturn Martin v. Boise, a 2019 Ninth Circuit Court decision that said people can’t be punished for sleeping outside on public property “in the absence of adequate alternatives.”

Newsom’s order said agencies should adopt policies to prioritize efforts to address encampments by providing notice to vacate at least 48 hours in advance; contact service providers; collect personal property from removal sites and store it for at least 60 days.

The order was reported earlier by the New York Times.

