Orange CEO Sees ‘Huge’ Challenge as Olympics Telecom Partner

(Bloomberg) -- Orange SA’s Chief Executive Officer Christel Heydemann said that the French company’s role as the unique telecom sponsor for the Paris Olympics would be a huge challenge as the carrier works to provide connectivity for the opening ceremony and games.

“In Tokyo, there were five telecom operators so we have a huge responsibility,” Heydemann said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. The company has deployed 500 kilometers (311 miles) of fiber optic cable for the opening ceremony, she said.

A procession of boats will carry thousands of athletes and their national delegations along a 6-kilometer route on the River Seine before culminating with the open-air ceremony near the base of the Eiffel Tower on Friday evening. Orange also plans to use 5G to connect bodycams, on the boats and on kite surfers, she said.

