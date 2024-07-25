Company News

Orange CEO Sees ‘Huge’ Challenge as Olympics Telecom Partner

By Caroline Connan
An Orange SA store in Paris, France, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Orange reported sales in line with its 2023 targets and just below analyst estimates in the first quarter, as a price increase to counter inflation led to a slight increase in the number of mobile customers who left the French carrier. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Orange SA’s Chief Executive Officer Christel Heydemann said that the French company’s role as the unique telecom sponsor for the Paris Olympics would be a huge challenge as the carrier works to provide connectivity for the opening ceremony and games. 

“In Tokyo, there were five telecom operators so we have a huge responsibility,” Heydemann said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. The company has deployed 500 kilometers (311 miles) of fiber optic cable for the opening ceremony, she said. 

A procession of boats will carry thousands of athletes and their national delegations along a 6-kilometer route on the River Seine before culminating with the open-air ceremony near the base of the Eiffel Tower on Friday evening. Orange also plans to use 5G to connect bodycams, on the boats and on kite surfers, she said. 

