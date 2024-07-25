Sanofi Lifts Earnings Outlook as Blockbuster Dupixent Sees Record Demand

The Sanofi SA headquarters in Paris, France, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Sanofi posted fourth-quarter earnings that were just shy of estimates amid unfavorable currency movements and tepid demand for flu shots. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi lifted its earnings forecast for the year and posted earnings that topped estimates amid strong demand for blockbuster skin and asthma medicine Dupixent.

Earnings per share, excluding some items, will probably be stable this year at constant currencies, the Paris-based company said Thursday. The previous guidance was for a low single-digit percentage drop.

Second-quarter profit reached €1.73 ($1.88), ahead of analyst estimates, helped by Dupixent sales climbing to a quarterly record of €3.3 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson has braced investors for slower growth this year as Sanofi ratchets up its drug-development program to create more top-sellers like Dupixent.

The company is following the strategy of rivals including Novartis AG in focusing on cutting-edge therapies, while divesting older medicines and its consumer health division. The idea is to sacrifice earnings now for faster growth later this decade.

Sanofi expects to make a decision in the next few months about how it will separate its consumer health division, which it’s calling Opella, Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger said on a call with reporters. The company is still considering all options, including a possible sale or a listing.

