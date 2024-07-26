Ackman’s Pershing Square Postpones US Closed-End Fund IPO, NYSE Site Says

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management LP, speaks during an interview for an episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" in New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Ackman in October said he covered his short bet on US Treasuries, noting "there is too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates."

(Bloomberg) -- A highly-anticipated initial public offering for billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s US closed-end fund is postponed, according to an update on the New York Stock Exchange website.

Pershing Square USA Ltd. had already scaled back the size of its planned first-time share sale from a target of about $25 billion to between $2.5 billion and $4 billion. Now, the listing has been delayed until a date to be announced, according to the NYSE website. The offering was slated to price on Monday before trading the following day, according to terms of the deal seen earlier by Bloomberg News.

Representatives for Pershing Square and NYSE declined to comment.

The notice came a day after Pershing Square USA filed a regulatory update with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that featured a letter he wrote to investors July 24. In the letter, the head of Pershing Square Capital Management said the firm was scaling back the expected proceeds from the deal and had brought in a range of orders from a “diverse group of investors” that included Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group.

At $25 billion, Pershing Square USA would’ve been the largest closed-end fund in the US. The price of the shares had been set at $50 each, the filings show.

In Ackman’s July 24 letter, he wrote that the “$25 billion number in the media initially anchored investors in thinking the deal would be too large.” The anchoring could be helpful for the final outcome, he said.

Postponements of closed-end fund offerings don’t happen often except for when market-driven events close exchanges, according to Kim Flynn, President at Chicago-based XA Investments, which has a closed-end fund consulting practice.

“Usually CEF sponsors take what they can raise and don’t risk postponing,” Flynn said in an email.

Pershing Square has a European-listed fund that trades at a discount compared to the underlying value of its assets — an issue that has historically plagued closed-end offerings. Analysts including Bloomberg Intelligence’s David Cohne had said the fund had the potential to trade at a premium to its net asset value, however.

Pershing Square, the management firm that oversees the closed-end funds and hedge funds, sold a 10% stake in itself ahead of a potential IPO down the road, according to a statement June 3. The management company’s IPO could come as soon as late 2025 or 2026, Ackman said earlier this month on a call with potential investors in the US closed-end fund.

(Updates throughout with additional detail.)

