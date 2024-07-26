California Condo Owners to Get Expanded Fire Insurance

(Bloomberg) -- California plans to extend its last-resort insurance program to cover higher-value properties in areas prone to wildfire, adding new potential liabilities for the already stressed plan.

The FAIR plan, which provides coverage to customers who can’t find it elsewhere, will raise limits for commercial properties such as condominiums, the California Department of Insurance said Friday in outlining an agreement with the program. The deal also mapped out how losses will be shared in a catastrophe and beefed up the plan’s public reporting requirements.

The changes open the door to a short-term expansion in FAIR plan coverage even as regulators work on an industry overhaul they say will bring private insurers back to the state and reduce reliance on last-resort insurance in the long run. Citing growing risks of wildfires and the inability to raise premiums, insurance companies have dramatically cut back on coverage. Homeowners’ costs have spiked; others have been unable to get coverage at all.

“By strengthening the FAIR Plan while pursuing reforms that promote competition and consumer choice, we are creating long-term security for consumers, homeowners, and businesses across the state that is long overdue,” Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said in a statement.

“My action today is intended to close coverage gaps in the short term for many homeowners’ associations, housing construction projects, and larger businesses, so they aren’t forced to pay even higher costs or go without insurance,” he said.

The planned changes raise the coverage available from $20 million per location to $20 million per building, up to a total of $100 million per location, an effort to ease the strain on homeowners associations and other commercial property owners. The higher limits will be available for three years — enough time for the state’s new regulations to take effect.

While enrollment in the plan will grow and its liabilities will increase in the short-term, the state is responding to “an immediate need,” said Michael Soller, a spokesperson for the insurance department.

The agreement, which calls for the FAIR plan to issue a new operational plan with the changes within 30 days, also defines how losses will be shared if the program exhausts its own reserves. In that scenario, the companies will be liable for half the cost of losses of up to $2 billion in total claims — $1 billion for residential and $1 billion for commercial. The other half can be recouped from policyholders if the insurance commissioner approves.

Rising Risks

In the four months since a Bloomberg Green investigation revealed how California’s FAIR plan was largely unprepared for the rising risks and costs of wildfires, the state has proposed a slew of changes designed to lure private insurers back to the market in an attempt to reduce the number of homeowners relying on the last-resort program.

The FAIR plan is being sued by residents across the state who allege the coverage provided fails to meet minimum legal requirements, leaving them uncompensated for smoke and fire damage. The FAIR plan declined to comment on pending litigation or on the new rules.

Homeowners and policymakers in other states, including Florida, Louisiana and Colorado, are grappling with similar dynamics. US Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who’s running for the Senate, has proposed a federal reinsurance program to stifle soaring home insurance rates.

While insurance companies are nervous over the expanded liability for the California plan, the proposal creates a structure that allows them to spread their risk, said Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California, an industry trade group.

“Having a short term expansion where we know that there’s a source of revenue that exists to pay those claims, we understand that and and at this point, we’re certainly open to anything that increases the sustainability of the market,” he said. “It provides a way where we can have some stability instead of right now, which is a very chaotic system.”

The proposed changes also require the plan to report more regularly on its financial status and claims. Currently, the FAIR plan is required to provide a progress report to the state annually.

