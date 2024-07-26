Ex-FTX Executive Salame Requests Surrender Delay After Dog Bite

(Bloomberg) -- Former FTX executive Ryan Salame has requested to delay the date he must report to prison to begin a seven-and-a-half-year sentence so he can undergo surgery after a dog attack.

Salame was due to surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Aug. 29 after being sentenced for violating campaign finance laws and operating an unlicensed money transmitter, crimes he pleaded guilty to following the multibillion dollar collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

In a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan Friday, Salame’s lawyer asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to push the surrender date to Oct. 13 so her client could undergo urgent surgery after being mauled by a German Shepherd while visiting a friend’s home in June.

While the severity of Salame’s injuries were redacted, a letter from a doctor stated he was bitten on the face.

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison term for stealing about $10 billion from customers, lenders and investors. Salame, the former chief executive officer of the Bahamas-based FTX Digital Markets, was the first of four other former executives to be sentenced on criminal charges stemming from the implosion of the exchange and sister hedge fund Alameda Research in late 2022.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.