Italy’s Liguria Governor Toti Resign Amid Corruption Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Giovanni Toti, the right-wing governor of Italy’s Northern region of Liguria stepped down from the role on Friday, as a corruption probe in which he is involved continues.

Toti, a member of Noi Moderati ruling coalition party, was suspended from the post in May after a probe for alleged corruption also involving Iren SpA Paolo Emilio Signorini became public. Signorini has since left the role.

Toti is currently held under house arrest for alleged corruption related to building permits and business contracts linked to Genova’s harbour, one of the busiest in the country.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not immediately comment on his decision to step down, while Matteo Salvini’s League, which is also part of the coalition, claimed that the investigation is used to affect elected politicians.

Toti, who had been in the role since 2015, began his political career under media tycoon-turned-politician Silvio Berlusconi.

