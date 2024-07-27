Ukraine Says Its Drones Hit Strategic Jet in Russia’s Arctic

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian drones hit a fighter jet parked at an airfield deep inside Russian territory, according to a person familiar with the overnight operation.

The unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Kyiv’s military intelligence reached the target, a Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range missile carrier, at the base on the Kola Peninsula in Russia’s north, according to the person, who requested not to be named because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Both the person and reports on the strike in Ukrainian media didn’t elaborate on the scale of damage caused. Russia hasn’t commented on the incident.

The Olenya air base reached by Ukraine’s drones is located about 57 miles (92 km) south of the Russia’s northwestern city of Murmansk, the world’s largest settlement north of the Arctic Circle.

The base has been used for launches by Russia, including of jets used to bombard targets in Ukraine some 1,200 miles to the south.

Separately, Russia’s defense ministry reported the crash of a military aircraft in the Volgograd region east of Ukraine.

The Su-34 fighter jet went down during a planned training flight, the ministry said, blaming a technical malfunction and saying the crew ejected successfully with no casualties.

