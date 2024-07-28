‘Deadpool’ at $205 Million Is Biggest Opening of the Year So Far

(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Deadpool & Wolverine took in $205 million in US and Canadian ticket sales this weekend, the biggest domestic debut of the year so far.

The movie also scored the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture, with more than twice the ticket sales of Warner Bros Discovery Inc.’s Joker during its first weekend. Joker went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film in history with more than $1 billion at the box office after its 2019 release.

Boxoffice Pro had forecast Deadpool & Wolverine opening ticket sales of between $180 million and $200 million going into the weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant, is the third installment in the Deadpool series. Disney acquired the film and television rights to the characters after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 and considers them some of the most important intellectual property that came with the deal, alongside Avatar.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine energizes the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a roster of 34 interconnected films that together form the most successful movie franchise in Hollywood history with more than $30 billion at the box office. After overtaxing audiences with a high volume of pictures, the wider superhero genre has underperformed in recent years with releases including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, as well as DC’s The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all failing to recoup their production budgets.

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change, forever!” Reynolds’ character says in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine accelerates a turnaround at Disney’s film division, which hasn’t turned a profit since April 2022. Before this, the biggest opening weekend of the year was Inside Out 2, from Disney’s Pixar unit. It has grossed $1.46 billion at the box office since its June release.

The results are also good news for cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Regal-owner Cineworld Group, which have been struggling with weaker ticket sales amid a slowdown in film releases.

