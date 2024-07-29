Thoma Bravo Raises $2.7 Billion in Nasdaq Stake Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo raised $2.7 billion in a sale of about half of its shares in Nasdaq Inc. as it sells down the stake it acquired as part of a transaction last year.

The private equity firm sold 41.6 million Nasdaq shares for $65.30 each, according to a statement by the exchange operator Monday. A Thoma Bravo affiliate was offering the stock for between $64.80 and $65.80 each, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

The shares were priced at a discount of 2.48% to Nasdaq’s Friday closing price of $66.96 per share, according to Bloomberg calculations. The company’s shares have climbed 15.2% this year.

Thoma Bravo received the shares in 2023 when it sold software provider Adenza to the exchange operator in a cash-and-stock deal worth $10.5 billion. As part of the transaction, the private equity firm got a seat on Nasdaq’s board and a 14.9% stake, making it one of the company’s largest shareholders. Thoma Bravo was subject to a lock-up agreement that prevented it from selling before a certain period had elapsed.

Nasdaq will not receive any proceeds from Thoma Bravo’s share sale, the statement shows. It agreed to purchase 1.2 million of its stock from the seller, provided the amount doesn’t exceed $120 million, according to the statement.

The share sale represents roughly half of the stake Thoma Bravo acquired in the deal. The firm is set to retain about 42.8 million shares, or roughly 7.4% of the outstanding stock, which is subject to a lock-up agreement until May 1, 2025, according to the statement.

While Nasdaq is the second-largest stock exchange in the US, it bills itself as a technology company. The New York-based firm offers data, analytics, software and other surveillance services to clients including investors as well as publicly traded and closely held companies.

Under Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman’s leadership, Nasdaq has shifted its business model to become less dependent on revenue from data and transactions that tend to rise and fall with the markets. The goal of its Adenza acquisition was to boost Nasdaq’s growth by tapping new clients and expanding relationships with existing customers in finance and markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the sole underwriter for the offering, the statement shows.

